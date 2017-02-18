The Best Letters At THON 2017

It seems like THON organizations step their game up every year when it comes to decor. Shirts and banners are both good ways to show off your org’s creative skills, but the ultimately, your huge letters tell your story to the rest of THON. We made our way around the concourse and through the portals of the BJC and found the best letters of THON 2017:
Delta Chi and Kappa Kappa Gamma lit up their corner of the BJC.
Phi Kappa Theta holds up their striped letters with pride.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha and Alpha Epsilon Pi created pixelated letters like we’ve never seen.
Delta Tau Delta and Delta Zeta bring a tropical flair to THON.
Zeta Tau A(vengers)lpha is ready for action.
Sigma Chi and Alpha Omega Pi are making us crave an island vacation after THON ends.
Good grief! Phi Sigma Kappa and Phi Sigma Rho brought the Peanuts to the BJC.
Delta Upsilon’s letters make this cold State College weather feel a little less bitter.
Boulevard’s simple, light-up letters stand out in Section 118.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon may not be center stage, but its giant ombre letters definitely make it a contender.
(Photos by: Tim Reams and Joe Whitman)