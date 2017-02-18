Where’s Waldo?: THON Edition

THON is known for attracting visits and attention from the biggest names out there. Sure, Joe Jonas paid a surprise visit to the BJC, but there were also a few sightings of one notorious, striped-sweater wearing cartoon character.

The line dance is a staple in the THON weekend experience. After watching the Dancer Relations captains’ first performance, Waldo felt caught up with the past year in Penn State news and joined in on the fun.

Apparently he was so caught up that he found his way onto the stage for the next performance.

Back in the crowd, Waldo joined Penn State students in celebrating all the Four Diamonds kids.

Waldo enjoyed DNCE’s performance.

Come on, who’s the real star in this photo?

Waldo was most excited, however, to see 3AM Tokyo.

Like the line dance, Waldo was so infatuated that he made his way into the center of the action.

When he got his floor pass after 3AM Tokyo’s performance, Waldo got lost in the sea of dancers. Stay woke over the next two days for more Waldo spottings around the BJC.