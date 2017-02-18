Who Are The Black Shirts?

We’ve come to know the assortment of committees that make THON possible as a bit of a rainbow.

Red shirts are Rules & Regulations members, enforcing those lines and entrances. Blue shirts are the OPP that keeps THON clean. Pink shirts serve as Hospitality providing dancers meals. Yellow? That’s Dancer Relations — in charge of dancer morale.

But this year, you’ve likely noticed some shirts you might not have noticed in other years. And we’re not talking about Merchandise, Communications, or PR running the scenes behind the show — they’ve been there. The newest shirts in town are the black shirts, and they’ve got some of the coolest duties to keep THON running like a well-oiled machine.

The Entertainment Committee is just three years old and dedicated to two primary functions. First, it serves as a “morale” (RIP) booster for the general audience and orgs of THON who are dancing, cheering, and fiercely repping their orgs. Though most students aren’t the ones standing for 46, many of them will clock in well over 20 hours in shifts of standing, dancing, cheering, and holding giant glowing signs. This can be tiring and monotonous (especially in the wee hours of the night) so the Entertainment Committee swoops in to each section as a mini boost for the students. It offers free snacks, mini-games, stretching tips, and an overall positive boost when you may be feeling like you’re heading into a slump.

Outside of being the moralers of the masses, it also has members who assist and coordinate in editing and shooting of different live shots during THON, such as the main-stage events and concerts.

It may be one of the newest committees rolled out by THON, but it’s unique, helpful, and fun for students receiving the services from the committee and the ones serving on it.