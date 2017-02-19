10 Other Things You Could Do In 46 Hours

Forty six hours is a long time. THON is an incredible event, but anything that spans the course of almost two full, consecutive days has peaks and valleys that can make you wonder, “what else could I be doing?” Of course, there’s no place you would rather be than right here at the Bryce Jordan Center, but here are some other things you could do in 46 hours.

1. Drive across the country and start to get back:

Miss the Rose Bowl? It takes just 37 hours to drive from the BJC to Los Angeles, and with 9 hours to spare you could make it all the way back to Salt Lake City. Of course, if you’re strictly sticking to 46 hours, you would be stuck in Utah, so probably pack a jacket.

2. Watch every Harry Potter movie twice, and get two and half movies into a third run:

I’m not a huge Harry Potter fan, but apparently watching all the movies in a row is something that people do. The entire series takes 19 hours and 39 minutes to watch, which seems like an awfully long time to see kids run around waving wands at things, but to each his own I guess.

3. Do 30 loads of laundry and get a 31st load through the washing machine:

With everyone at THON, what better to do than just a ton of laundry. Maybe you really have 30 loads worth of laundry. Maybe you feel like washing each article of clothing separately. I don’t know, I’m not here to judge, I’m just here to let you know you’re free to do a lot of laundry.

4. Watch the entire Ohio State upset (without commercials) 16 times, and get to the end of the 3rd quarter a 17th time:

Probably the only option on this list that sounds even remotely fun, who wouldn’t love to relive the best moment of the regular season over, and over, and over, and over. Stopping at the end of the 3rd quarter isn’t great, as Penn State will be down 14, but after a third down stop to end the quarter — and your memory of the 4th quarter you’ve watched 16 times now — I think you can turn it off with confidence.

5. Learn how to be a small business owner, via Lynda, three and a half times:

One of Penn State’s best resources, Lynda can teach you pretty much anything. Though I’m somewhat skeptical that you can learn how to own a small business just by watching 14 hours of video, the internet is telling me it’s true, so who am I to argue.

6. Nearly double the Guinness World Record for World’s Longest Play:

So maybe instead of dancing, you like to express yourself through theatre. You could put on a one-man (or woman) show that would shatter the record for world’s longest play, a record that currently stands at 24 hours and 20 minutes. Of course, since almost nobody has a 46 hour attention span, you might have some trouble finding an audience.

7. Sit through every lecture of a three-credit class, and then study the material for eight and a half hours:

I asked my roommate, who only goes to THON for a few hours a year, what he does when he’s not at THON, and he said it’s the most productive weekend of the year for him. Wanna be like my roommate? Skipped all your lectures for a class so far with no intention of starting to go to them? Are you just generally a huge nerd? No matter the case, it’s your lucky weekend! Learn to your heart’s content, weird study people.

8. Wait through the HUB Starbucks line approximately 425 times:

If our extremely unscientific research is anywhere close to correct (it’s probably not), it takes just over six and a half minutes to get your Starbucks on a Monday morning. Of course, if you take into account the constantly increasing amount of caffeine in your system, you could probably find a way to speed the line along. That is, of course, assuming all the coffee doesn’t kill or bankrupt you first.

9. Ride the White Loop all the way around approximately 148 times:

An option for those who just can’t get enough public transportation, or are simply to intimidated by the bus driver to request a stop and get off. Of course, this data comes from another extremely unscientific study, in which I just watched the CATA app until the White Loop got back to where it started, so anyone looking to actually do this should probably — actually why I am giving you a disclaimer about this, just don’t do it.

10. Listen to Sweet Caroline 819 times:

It’s what Joe would’ve wanted.