Better Know A THON Committee: OPPerations

Over the course of this hectic weekend, we’ve been giving you some background information on each of the THON Committees — describing what their role is in THON while also giving background information so those walking around the concourse of the BJC or tuning into a live webcast can identify each committee a bit easier.

Already this weekend, we’ve told you all about the Communications, Dancer Relations, Entertainment, Finance, Merchandise, and Donor and Alumni Relations committees, leaving just a few more committees to expand upon.

As THON’s largest committee (750 members as of 2015), the OPPerations Committee. This committee is responsible for all the dirty work and labor required to keep THON clean and running efficiently prior to, during, and after THON this weekend.

Whether its setting up the Bryce Jordan Center prior to THON weekend, taking down the equipment following Sunday’s conclusion, or the trash upkeep, maintenance, mopping the main floor, and other similar tasks that pop up over the course of the 46-hour marathon, the OPP’s legion of navy blue shirts throughout the arena is dedicated to keeping your THON experience clean, vibrant, and beautiful as we dance this weekend.

Although the job isn’t the most glamorous and members can’t dance the 46 hours, OPP is vital to keeping THON clean and attempting to improve the health and sanitation of a venue that is housing tens of thousands of people for nearly two-straight days.

Make sure to pay attention to these committee members in their navy blue shirts around the BJC over the course of this weekend.