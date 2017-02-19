You are at:»»»Better Know A THON Committee: OPPerations

Better Know A THON Committee: OPPerations

0
By on THON

Over the course of this hectic weekend, we’ve been giving you some background information on each of the THON Committees — describing what their role is in THON while also giving background information so those walking around the concourse of the BJC or tuning into a live webcast can identify each committee a bit easier.

Already this weekend, we’ve told you all about the Communications, Dancer RelationsEntertainment, FinanceMerchandise, and Donor and Alumni Relations committees, leaving just a few more committees to expand upon.

As THON’s largest committee (750 members as of 2015), the OPPerations Committee. This committee is responsible for all the dirty work and labor required to keep THON clean and running efficiently prior to, during, and after THON this weekend.

Whether its setting up the Bryce Jordan Center prior to THON weekend, taking down the equipment following Sunday’s conclusion, or the trash upkeep, maintenance, mopping the main floor, and other similar tasks that pop up over the course of the 46-hour marathon, the OPP’s legion of navy blue shirts throughout the arena is dedicated to keeping your THON experience clean, vibrant, and beautiful as we dance this weekend.

A member of the OPPerations THON Committee takes out the trash in the concourse of the Bryce Jordan Center (Photo: Mitch Stewart)

Although the job isn’t the most glamorous and members can’t dance the 46 hours, OPP is vital to keeping THON clean and attempting to improve the health and sanitation of a venue that is housing tens of thousands of people for nearly two-straight days.

Make sure to pay attention to these committee members in their navy blue shirts around the BJC over the course of this weekend.

Photo By: Mitch Stewart
Share.

About Author

Mitch is a freshman majoring in Broadcast Journalism. Despite growing up in Roanoke, VA (Redskins/Nationals country), he is an avid Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets fan. In addition to writing for Onward State, Mitch loves to watch sports, talk about sports on PSU ComRadio, and tries his hardest to avoid drowning under a college course load. To contact Mitch, feel free to send him an e-mail at mitchstewart@onwardstate.com, and if you really don't value your social media accounts, follow him and his garbage opinions on Twitter @mitchystew.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.