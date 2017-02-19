Burnt Sienna Energizes The BJC With Set Full Of Classics

Burnt Sienna took the stage following an energetic pep rally and kept the crowd lively through the entirety of its set.

A five-member band originally hailing from outside of Philadelphia (much like almost every Penn Stater), Burnt Sienna is led by singer and guitarist Chris Flood. It opened up its set with Fall Out Boy’s Sugar We’re Going Down and followed up with Mr. Brightside by The Killers, a crowd favorite.

“I’m feeling the energy in this place right now,” vocalist Eric Henkels said before the band broke into a Blink-182 medley full of all of the classics. He kept the energy up, bouncing around the stage and engaging with various audience members. Henkels then issued a challenge to the crowd — During Jet’s “Are You Gonna Be My Girl” he asked everyone in the BJC to jump with him, and they obliged as they fed off of his enthusiasm.

Burnt Sienna stuck to the classics as it poured into the opening bars of Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, and the crowd cheered along in support. Switching things up, Henkels picked up a guitar and passed along the microphone to bandmate Tony Mancuso. Mancuso followed along in Henkel’s energetic footsteps for just a few quick songs before passing the mic back to Henkel.

“THON is about breaking boundaries,” Henkel said. The band’s final song was the well-known “Yellow” by Coldplay. Asking everyone to put their arms around eachother, Henkel inspired a slightly calmer moment in the BJC as large lines of people slowly swayed for the duration of the song.

If you would like more info on Burnt Sienna, visit its website or Facebook page.