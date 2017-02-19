Dance Battle Breaks Out In The Back Of BJC Floor

Can now confirm: the BJC is ~lit~ at any time during THON.

RAM Squad, a freestyle hip-hop organization at Penn State, took to the floor at THON with just a boombox and a circle formed, meaning only one thing — dance battle.

The circle included a number of different styles, including what one of staff members described as “wacking, locking, popping, and b-boy moves.”

RAM Squad is used to performing in front of large crowds. They’ve had appearances at THON in the past as well as taking the HUB by storm with a flash mob.

Putting the dance in dance marathon. pic.twitter.com/waKd89NxXZ — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

Many of the dancers crowded around the circle, making it the main attraction in the building even as a performance happened on stage.