Fate Fell Short This Time: Twitter Swore Blink-182 Was At The BJC, Fake News

If you’ve been inside the BJC recently, chances are you know someone who knows someone who was absolutely positive Blink-182 was making an appearance at THON 2017.

At first this pipe dream seemed attainable — even likely — for some reason. DNCE’s impromptu visit and general Twitter fodder could be to blame. Other sources of the rumors, AKA various committee members, seemed kinda legit. I also convinced myself the stage was set up differently (so of course that meant Blink was coming, right?)

The hours are dwindling down, though, and it’s becoming clear — fate fell short this time. It’s not the summer, but my smile fades every time I realize Blink 182 just probably isn’t coming to THON. Think about it.

Maybe I’m gullible for even entertaining the thought in the first place, maybe I’m just a blind optimist — but I’m not the only one:

BLINK 182 IS AT THON OMFG — Megan Doncsecz (@megandoncsecz) February 19, 2017

Come on, Megan. At least abide by the number one rule of the internet: Pics or it didn’t happen.

I’m not saying @blink182 is about to perform at @THON, but I’m not saying they’re not. — Jack R. Hirsh (@JR_HIRSHey) February 19, 2017

My first mistake was reading into a Collegian writer’s tweet.

Blink-182 is rumored to love performing at THON too… idk if I can handle all of these surprises — Jenny Caggiano (@JennyCaggiano) February 19, 2017

I don’t know, Jenny. It seems a little bold for Blink 182 to love playing at THON considering it has never played at THON.

Let it be known that I am even more salty I am going to miss blink-182 make an appearance at THON than I was when I missed DNCE — Alyssa 🥀 (@zelwalkthisway) February 19, 2017

Can’t miss it if it doesn’t happen…

If Blink 182 shows up to THON while I’m not there i don’t know what I’m going to do with my life from this point forward. — Chris (@chris__cola) February 19, 2017

Guess you can just get on with it then…

Blink-182 is supposedly performing at THON and too many ppl have asked me who that is — rachel (@rachel_elyssa) February 19, 2017

How is this a thing? Rachel’s friends should be ashamed. We never even deserved Blink-182.

BLINK 182 IS AT THON OMFG — Nancy Berman (@nancyberman) February 19, 2017

FAKE NEWS! I’m tired of all the crooked tweeters in the BJC. Sad!

Where are you, Blink? And I’m so sorry (about @rachel_elyssa’s friends).