Go Go Gadjet Rocks The BJC To Its Core In The Closing Moments of THON 2017

For 10 years now, it’s been the job of Go Go Gadjet to squeeze every last drop of energy left out of THON to keep dancers on their feet for the final hour of the weekend and, like always, the band was up to the task. On a THON weekend that had already seen an incredibly high-energy concert just hours in, Go Go Gadjet managed to get the BJC to a level of pandemonium previously unmatched at THON 2017.

The band wasted no time getting to upbeat hits, starting off with Bruno Mars’ “24k Magic,” with all the lights and stage prescence to make you forget that you were primarily there for a charity event and not a concert. After a brief techno-fused interlude of “Sugar Sugar,” by Baby Bash, the band transitioned to “Safe and Sound,” by Capital Cities to keep the electronic vibes going.

Ladies and gentlemen, Go Go Gadjet! pic.twitter.com/T4unX2SBGg — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

After an abridged version of OMI’s “Cheerleader,” Go Go Gadjet got the BJC bouncing with “Ride” by Twenty-One Pilots, and kept it that way with Pitbull’s “Give Me Everything.” With the momentum of the BJC behind it, the band played an EDM-influenced version of the classic “Semi-Charmed Life,” followed by a similarly stylized version of “When You Were Young,” by The Killers.

After a warning that they were going to slow the concert down, the band went into a soulful version of the Ignition Remix, before almost immediately reversing course and pumping the BJC right back up with another Bruno Mars hit, “Treasure,” which got the BJC moving. Another quick change of course brought THON back to the late 1970’s with the timeless Earth Wind & Fire song “September,” of course that didn’t last long either, as the song was followed up by “GDFR,” by Flo Rida.

OHHH EH OH DANCIN’ IN SEPTEMBER! pic.twitter.com/gpNmBHV4ZJ — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

The band followed with more rap tracks in Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” and “All I do is Win,” which led to a wonderful mash-up between the middle school banger “Crank That,” and Beyonce’s “Say My Name.” Next was “My House,” with a slightly less-than-FTK verse of “Young, Wild, and Free,” thrown in.

The band took a minute to recognize THON, saying “there’s a lot of division in the world, but you here in Happy Valley are coming together to do something amazing.” They also announced that all the money made from selling their original song was donated to THON last night, to count toward the 2017 THON fundraising total. After a roar of applause from the BJC, Go Go Gadjet went right into that original song, an upbeat number aptly titled “Make You Feel Good.”

The good vibes continued with Justin Timberlake’s “Can’t Stop The Feeling,” and everyone’s first semester favorite “Closer.” Drake’s “One Dance,” came next, immediately followed by Swedish House Mafia’s “Don’t You Worry Child,” and “Yeah x3,” from Chris Brown to keep up the tempo high.

DON’T YOU WORRY, DON’T YOU WORRY CHILD. pic.twitter.com/e6Sn9DQ4OB — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

The band kept the hype train rolling through the end of its set, going from a soulful cover of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” to a third Bruno Mars song in “Uptown Funk,” though it didn’t seem like the BJC minded some artist repetition, singing along the whole time. Go Go Gadjet finished the show off dancing with the Lion to Zombie Nation as the entire arena jumped and chanted to the Beaver Stadium favorite, with just a bit of Darude’s “Sandstorm,” as an outro.

When it was all said and done, the BJC was alive and ready as ever for THON’s final fundraising reveal.