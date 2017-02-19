James Franklin, President Barron Make THON Appearances

Two campus celebrities showed up to THON to send words of encouragement to the dancers in the homestretch.

President Eric Barron was first, accompanied by his wife Molly. His message was brief, but his delivery was genuine.

“Hello THON!,” he said. “”Molly and I, and the entire Penn State community, thank you for what you’re doing.”

Eric and Molly Barron’s message to the Penn State community: pic.twitter.com/BGTDgyI68l — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

After a riveting performance from cancer-survivor Ashlyn Kaufman, James Franklin surprised the BJC. He brought Penn State offensive lineman and dancer Charlie Shuman on stage.

“The difference you make in childrens’ and families’ lives and in ending pediatric cancer is unbelievable. I’m so proud of you guys. I’m also proud of this guy,” he said as he introduced Shuman. “Just imagine dancing for 46 hours when you’re 67 and a sexy 305 lbs.”

Franklin went on to thank all the students and families that supported Penn State football throughout the season. "We don't win the Big Ten Championship without everybody here," he said. His daughter led a thunderous "We Are" chant and the BJC was hype.