Khloe Kardashian Tweets Her Support For THON 2017

Every year since 2010, Khloe Kardashian has been an adamant supporter of THON — tweeting out her support for the dancers partaking in this 46-hour journey.

This year was no different, as Khloe tweeted out her support of the dancers and spread THON’s message once again to her 23.1 million followers, although she waited until after THON had officially ended.

Sending my love to everyone who stood strong at #THON! You all inspire me! CONGRATS #FTK #BeatCancer — Khloé (@khloekardashian) February 19, 2017

Khloe and the entire Kardashian family are just a few of the most notable celebrities to acknowledge and support THON. She’s also been known to tweet out 100 Days ’til THON and on Canning Weekends showing her support #FTK

Thanks for your support, Khloe! For the Kids!