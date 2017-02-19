You are at:»»»Khloe Kardashian Tweets Her Support For THON 2017

Khloe Kardashian Tweets Her Support For THON 2017

0
By on THON

Every year since 2010, Khloe Kardashian has been an adamant supporter of THON — tweeting out her support for the dancers partaking in this 46-hour journey.

This year was no different, as Khloe tweeted out her support of the dancers and spread THON’s message once again to her 23.1 million followers, although she waited until after THON had officially ended.

Khloe and the entire Kardashian family are just a few of the most notable celebrities to acknowledge and support THON. She’s also been known to tweet out 100 Days ’til THON and on Canning Weekends showing her support #FTK

Thanks for your support, Khloe! For the Kids!

Photo By: Khloe Kardashian
Share.

About Author

Joe Pickard

Joe is a Senior from Broomall, PA meaning he is from "Delco" or "right outside Philly". He is majoring in Information Science and Technology, and is a life long Penn State fan. On the weekends you can probably catch him at the Gaff trying not to think about graduation. You can email him at joe@onwardstate.com or if you like lame tweets, follow him on Twitter: @joepick29.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.