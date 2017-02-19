Looking Back On The Last Four Years Of Line Dances

With the final hours of THON 2017 descending upon us, dancers, spectators, and families alike are preparing for the traditions that come with them. One of the most fun and nostalgic practices of the Final Four is counting down the line dances of the last four years, which leads up to the last performance of the 2017 line dance.

Anyone who’s not a senior won’t remember all four line dances, but even then, our seniors at their last THON might need a refresher. Here’s a recap of the last four line dances along with the lyrics and memorable moments from each of them:

2014 Line Dance

Theme: Redefine the Possibilities

Final Lyrics: “For The Kids, we ensure / That one day there’ll be a cure / Together, our dreams align / What’s possible is redefined”

You can find the full lyrics here.

2015 Line Dance

Theme: Empower the Dreamers

Final Lyrics: “Paint a face in the moon / Look closely and you’ll see yours, too / Dreams grow in these small hours / make them real, BE EMPOWERED!”

Click here for the full lyrics.

2016 Line Dance

Theme: Believe Beyond Boundaries

Final Lyrics: “In these spaceships hope will soar / To the stars for a cure / United, we achieve / Beyond Boundaries, we Believe”

You can find the full lyrics here.

2017 Line Dance

Theme: Igniting Hope Within

Final Lyrics: “Fireflies in the night / Today we spark tomorrow’s light / Boundaries broken, futures bright / Hope within, we ignite”

Click to read the full lyrics, our favorites, a breakdown of each line.