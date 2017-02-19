Men’s Gymnastics Dominates Competition At THON Pep Rally

Men’s gymnastics light the BJC a blaze Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd at the Pep Rally with an astonishing display of acrobatics and Disney references to take down the competition, including defending champion football team. The roar from the crowd made it no secret — its performance was head and shoulders above the rest on the way to victory.

How It Happened

With this year’s theme being Disney, each team had to incorporate a Disney song into its performance.

Men’s lacrosse opened the night with The Jungle Book’s “The Bare Necessities” before getting “in formation” for Beyonce.

Women’ soccer came out cooking, ripping off tear-away sweatpants for some “Space Jams” action. They moved on to “Teenage Drama Queens,” then pushed the BJC to the limit with a little rendition from Jump In! Corbin Bleu, where you at?

Men’s tennis stormed the stage with some vibrant neon tie-die shirts to Kanye’s “Power.” The whole squad was”Kung-Fu Fighting,” before they finished up with a classy waltz to “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

Women’s basketball truly took its performance to a “new level” compared to the openers. A Hakuna Matata remix made the Lady Lions stand out before switching it up with some Cheetah Girls action — guard Siyeh Frazier leading the charge. Finishing off with a human pyramid topped by Sierra Moore, the Lady Lions started a trend of performances being taken to the next level.

Men’s golf with two in full costume, transitioned from Beauty and the Beast into “Beauty and a Beat.” Topped off by a back flip into the Four Diamonds symbol, this team knows Saturday’s are for the kids.

Women’s rugby worked the “Best of Both Worlds” with Miley Stewart and Hannah Montana lookalikes taking center stage.

Men’s soccer made itself known on stage from the get-go with jorts and denim vests. Dressed up as pregnant Beyonce, one of the players strutted to the front of the stage during “Crazy In Love.” The team brought “Closer” count to one to end the performance in a close-knit team effort.

Men’s basketball brought back its black and pink jerseys, but it was the world’s most interesting Mannequin Challenge, Shep Garner being held frozen in the air by teammates going up for a dunk. He slammed it home, and the Nittany Lions became the Wildcats as they finished with “Get’cha Head in the Game.”

Men’s fencing, fully dressed for the occasion to the point of wearing top-hats, played out a set to Mary Poppins classics.

Were we in the BJC or the Roman Coliseum. Women’s lacrosse sent the crowd into a frenzy with Lizzie McGuire’s “What Dreams Are Made Of.” What a time to be alive.

Men’s rugby, we “Dig It.” Starting with “When You Wish Upon a Star,” these athletes ripped off their vests and went full-on Holes get-up.

Women’s golf also killed it because, well, nothing beats early 2000s Disney references. All day, all Cheetah for the women’s golf team as it danced out an entire set of Cheetah Girls jams lead up front by Bubbles, Chuchie, Do, and Aqua.

Men’s gymnastics is always acrobatic with its performances, but it took it to a new level at THON 2017. Starting with some Soulja Boy, the team went Disney with Mulan’s “I’ll make a man out of you” — to a training montage no less — before “Soarin'” as Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez for a grand finale.

Women’s volleyball came out with “Everybody Wants to be a Cat,” but turned it up as the performance went on. A little Ciara and Next references were sprinkled in, but Simone Lee tossing off her lion head as “Cash me outside” came over the speakers before the BJC bumped to the Lion King remix was one of the highlights of the night.

Football couldn’t follow up its 2016 championship performance as it hoped, but a Star Wars remix and Antonio Shelton dressed as Elsa for a scene from Frozen made the performance memorable.

Field Hockey raided the stage with a full set of Hannah Montana classics and silly stream.

Women’s fencing and men’s swimming both got second chances after technical difficulties cut its original performances short, but neither was able to live up to the three finalists — men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s gymnastics.

All three finalists came out for an encore performance, but it was men’s gymnastics that stood out once again the second time through. The roar of the BJC left no doubt. Men’s gymnastics conquered the Pep Rally with a pair of astonishing performances.