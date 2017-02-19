You are at:»»Orange Wins Color Wars 2017

Orange Wins Color Wars 2017

As we embark on the final day of THON, dancers, volunteers, and spectators alike are all exhausted. However, staying on your feet is easier when there is something to distract you; to take the dancers’ minds off the standing, DRCM invented Color Wars.

Color Wars started more than a week ago in the Multi-Sport Facility — dancers and their DRCMs met to kick off the event and participate in the first competitions of Color Wars.

The teams competed in different events throughout the week to bond together and get ready to dance for 46 hours #FTK. After the grand finale, the points were tallied and winners were chosen. The Colors Wars award was presented on stage during THON during prime Sunday morning hours.

This year, Orange took home the trophy and got to triumphantly wave their flag on the first place pedestal. Cheers erupted from the crowd as Team Orange celebrated their victory. Purple (last year’s winner) took second place and Red took third. Congrats to the Orange team!

Photo By: Gareth Brangan
