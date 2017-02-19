Overheard On Twitter: THON-Induced Delirium

As we enter the home stretch of THON 2017, Twitter is blowing up with Penn Staters sharing their frazzled thoughts and experiences. Fatigue has begun to settle in amongst many inside of the BJC at this point.

We dug through the plethora of THON tweets and compiled a list of the most relatable THON delirium posts.

Just walked into a men’s bathroom at Thon… #sleepwalking — Kate Goldinger (@kateegoldinger) February 19, 2017

Can you imagine being so tired that you walk into the bathroom only to remember that you aren’t used to seeing urinals? We hope it was less awkward than it sounds, Kate.

Becca is so delusional from lack of sleep she referred to her water bottle as a warm baby lmao I’m so tired help #thon — Laura Pino (@Jalappino) February 19, 2017

When its 5:39 a.m. on the Sunday of THON weekend, it is well within the realm of possibility to mistake a 20 oz. bottle of liquid for a human being. We guess we’ve all been warned now.

Not to brag or anything, but I only had to wait 9 hours for my floor pass at THON. — Austin (AJ) Fink (@MrPresidentFink) February 19, 2017

Whether AJ is a guy with a solid sense for sarcastic humor or if he was just extremely out of it just a few minutes before 6 a.m. is undetermined — but we’re betting it’s the former. One thing to remember at THON is even when you aren’t waiting in line for something, you’re probably still somehow waiting in line for something.

@blink182 are you at thon? If so come to section 117 #ftk — John St. Marie (@Johnnysaint25) February 19, 2017

John seemed to be unfazed by the lack of fulfillment regarding rumors of a potential surprise appearance by the famous rock band. He was so bold to request it come pay him a personal visit up in section 117. We appreciate the effort John, but it’s looking more and more like none of us will experience any visit at all from Blink-182 at the BJC this weekend.

“I’m having trouble counting to ten” just 6:30 am THON things — Daniela ☕️ (@danielacheesum) February 19, 2017

Elementary math skills are nowhere to be found at this stage of the weekend. Luckily, the next few hours will bring back enough of the Four Diamonds kids that no one should have no problem finding help to remember counting to ten.

never knew being delirious was a real thing until THON….. — K Pysh (@KPysh) February 19, 2017

Neither did we, K. Neither. Did. We.

What does THON do to you? It makes you tired and friendly enough to talk to a stranger on the bus for no particular reason — Sean Kelly (@Swan_Skelly) February 19, 2017

THON can such exhausting that things like introducing yourself to strangers on the bus isn’t all too bad. Besides, how many opportunities for a decent (and safe) conversation on public transportation at an obscene time of night will a person ever get to have? Kudos to you for making a new buddy this weekend, Sean.

Meanwhile on the turf, @PennStateMHKY is 3-0 after a 20-10 routing of Cornell. — Onward Sports (@OnwardStSports) February 18, 2017

Last time we checked, hockey is a game played on ice, sports blog. Not even our alter ego is safe from THON delusion.

Really wishing I was at THON right now 🙇🏽‍♀️ — Kianna. (@_KSMT14) February 19, 2017

To end our list, here’s a tweet from a Penn State Class of 2021 accepted student who wanted nothing more than to be at THON. Can’t wait to have you here dancing with us in our delirious states this time next year, Kianna.