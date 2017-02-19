[Photos] Slides Of Strength Allows Reprieve For Dancers

THON has numerous methods of keeping dancers relaxed and feeling strong throughout the 46 hours. The most notable of these events is Slides of Strength, where the OPP committee rolls out a long tarp and showers it with baby powder before dancers slide across it.
An OPP captain is unable to contain his happiness as he watches dancers partake in Slides of Strength. (Photo by: Cori Bugenhagen)
Spectators help massage dancers after they take their slide across the tarp. (Photo: Cori Bugenhagen)
No one is safe from baby powder during Slides of Strength. (Photo: Cori Bugenhagen)
For just a few moments, the dancers are allowed to lay down on the floor. (Photo: Cori Bugenhagen)
The final Slides of Strength took over the middle of the floor so that everyone could be involved. (Photo: Gareth Brangan)
As THON moves into the final stretch, this last Slide of Strength was needed by some dancers. (Photo: Gareth Brangan)
Slides of Strength unites dancers, committees, and spectators to help one another persevere through THON. (Photo: Cori Bugenhagen)