Springfield, ZTA & ATO Top 2017 THON Fundraisers

Every organization who participates in THON deserves recognition for its dedication and activities, but some organizations rank among the top fundraisers nearly every year — and they prefer to keep it that way.

ZTA and ATO held on to their traditional lead once again this year on the Greek leaderboard, while Springfield managed to jump above Atlas in the Special Interest category.

Here’s the rundown of the fundraising leaders from THON 2017:

Independent Dancer Couples

$767,573.48 total

Commonwealth Campuses

5. Behrend — $32,691.13

4. Mont Alto — $44,253.35

3. Berks — $62,531.35

2. Altoona — $68,919.10

1. Fayette — $93,943.62

General Orgs

5. SAAB — $59,679.49

4. Epsilon Sigma Alpha & Alpha Epsilon Pi — $63,514.32

3. College of EMS — $71,067.623

2. Phi Chi Theta — $85,059.12

1. Phi Gamma Nu — $86,684.98

Greek Orgs



5. SDT & DSig — $158,274.16

4. GammAcacia — $210,849.67

3. Alpha Phi & Sammy — $217,813.58

2. ASA & Lambda — $222,557.60

1. ZTA & ATO — $296,369.40

Special Interest

5. Apollo — $73,651.95

4. Foto — $107,733.10

3. Ohana — $127,718.61

2. Atlas — $189,909.03

1. Springfield — $192,883.78

Atlas raised about $100,000 less than they did last year, so that explains their drop in the rankings, even though Springfield also didn’t reach their previous total. ZTA & ATO somehow managed to outdo themselves once again, raising about $2,000 more than their org pairing raised last year.

Totals aside, congratulations to every organization that volunteered with THON throughout this year to raise more than $13 million for the kids.