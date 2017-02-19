THON 2017 Raises $10,045,478.44 For The Kids

After a year of creative fundraising when THON announced canning would be phased out, THON Weekend 2017 finished by announcing that $10,045,478.44 was raised For The Kids.

When last year’s total dropped significantly, many volunteers were disappointed. As THON’s fundraising model transitions away from canning, it’s encouraging to see an increase in this year’s total.

This is especially fitting with this year’s THON theme, “Igniting Hope Within.” The incredible progress THON volunteers made this year ignites hope within the organization for a brighter future even without this traditional fundraising staple.

Of course any amount of money raised For The Kids is cause for celebration, as it’s a testament to Penn State students’ dedication to Four Diamonds families. The 703 dancers stood for 46 hours through musical performances, the Pep Rally, and all 46 line dances — all to support the fight against pediatric cancer.

If you're ready to relive THON 2017 already, jump over to our live blog for all the juicy details on every time OPP mopped the floor of the BJC.