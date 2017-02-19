THON 2017 Reaches At Least Six Continents

Earlier this weekend, we asked you to tell us where you’re THON-ing from. While we aren’t necessarily surprised, we’re thrilled to announce that THON 2017 reaches at least six of the seven continents. We didn’t receive any responses from Antarctica, but we haven’t lost hope that a Penn Stater in could be tuning in from the antarctic tundra. Here’s where Penn Staters are THONing this weekend.

