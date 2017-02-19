THON Continues To Serve Cheap, Delicious Grilled Cheese

While some things about THON will naturally change, one thing it seems you can count on year in and year out is cheap, delicious grilled cheese sandwiches filling your stomach with joy. And much like in past years, the simple combination of bread and cheese is one of the best deals at THON.

As has been the case in the past few years, the grilled cheese stand sits right across from portal two, almost irresistibly close to the main spectator entrance at gate A. The sandwich will still run you $3, and yes, of course, you can also get tomato soup for another $3. But buyer beware, if you want to add a pickle to your meal, it’ll run you twice as much as last year, now at $2 each instead of $1, in what I can only imagine is a ploy to separate the real pickle fans from the fake ones (or, you know, make more money).

As another one of our writers pointed out, the grilled cheese-tomato soup combo is one of the most cost effective and delicious meals of a weekend marked by extremely high priced meals served and prepared mostly by volunteers. Plus, in the spirit of dancers not knowing what time it is, you can have one of these grilled cheeses at any time and avoid judgement for having a breakfast grilled cheese by claiming you don’t know the time, keeping in solidarity with the dancers.