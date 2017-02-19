THON Featured On Good Morning America

ABC News’ Good Morning America featured THON Sunday morning as the 46 hours is hitting its final stages.

The program took a live look at the action and mentioned the different events that have occurred throughout THON 2017 — the Pep Rally, the Line Dance, and of course,the surprise performance from Joe Jonas and his band DNCE.

The feature also had a moment with Joe Jonas where he said “This is something that’s really special for us to perform and kick-off. Obviously it creates so much awareness and money for a great cause.”

Saturday afternoon on the stage at THON, the crowd was told to do their best “We Are” chant as it would be featured GMA the next morning.

THON will be featured on @GMA with this epic "We Are" chant. pic.twitter.com/OAWezn2IOh — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 18, 2017

GMA helped promote the cause throughout its airings all Sunday morning, spreading awareness of the signature Penn State event to its millions of viewers.

You can watch the video in its entirety here.