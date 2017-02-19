You are at:»»»[VIDEO] THON 2017 Pep Rally Highlights

[VIDEO] THON 2017 Pep Rally Highlights

By on THON

Although men’s gymnastics stole the show, every team that participated in the THON 2017 Pep Rally had something to offer.

Men’s lacrosse, women’s soccer, men’s tennis, women’s basketball, men’s golf, women’s rugby, men’s soccer, men’s basketball, fencing, women’s lacrosse, men’s rugby, women’s golf, men’s gymnastics, women’s basketball,  football, field hockey, and men’s swimming all brought it. The finalists were men’s soccer, women’s volleyball, and men’s gymnastics.

See some of the best moments for yourself:

Video: Trevor Hayes

