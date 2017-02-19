What You Missed At THON While You Were Asleep, Part Two

While you were asleep last night, THON kept rolling in the BJC and now we’re hours closer to the final reveal. To curb the FOMO, here’s a handy list of everything you missed if you decided to catch up on some much-needed sleep.

The Men’s Gymnastics Team absolutely dominated the competition with their flip-filled performance. The Blue & White Society also handed out white shakers to the crowd, which was at capacity. Despite some technical difficulties, the Pep Rally was entertaining as usual.

The verdict is in and there’s really no question: @PennStateMGYM wins the THON 2017 Pep Rally! pic.twitter.com/FnOIC4ExPG — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

OPP Mopped Up The Floors Again

Once again, OPP partitioned off the floor to clean the dancers’ area. It’s important to keep the floor clean of dirt and germs, especially if there are folks on the floor with weakened immune systems. Luckily, OPP has a new strategy this year to optimize the process.

THON Held Another Water Social

THON volunteers (and the Nittany Lion) encouraged everyone to stay hydrated by holding another “water social.” We think it’s easier to use our THON (water) Drinking Game.

Dancers Started Receiving Their Final Mail Of THON 2017

Dancers started to get emotional (happy tears only, of course) over their final letters from THOM 2017. The love was felt in the BJC as they read over encouraging words from their friends and family.

There Was A Dance Party On Stage

Several groups came up on stage to perform and entertain a packed floor of dancers and arena of spectators. The Penn State Sign Language Association took to the stage — their stand out moment was when they signed “Bye Bye Bye” by N*SYNC. Next several dance groups stepped on stage to bust a move.

Dancers Were Serenaded By Live Music

Duo TV Dinners, The Brass Cadillacs, and The Rockets switched up the pace so that folks didn’t have to listen to a D.J. for hours.

Sweet Caroline never fails to reinvigorate the BJC crowd. pic.twitter.com/QbCAOpE9Pa — Onward State (@OnwardState) February 19, 2017

We Did The Line Dance Eight Times

After all, there is no better way to stretch and pass the time than with the line dance. At this point, remembering the line dance choreography is a piece of cake.

Once Again, Onward State Didn’t Sleep

If you’re still experiencing some FOMO, catch up on everything with our live blog or read some of our stories from last night, like the rumors about Blink-182, our “overheard” on Twitter, our makeshift THON spa, or our compliation of THON onesies.