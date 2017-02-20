You are at:»»James Franklin And Co. Congratulate Penn State Wrestling In Style

James Franklin And Co. Congratulate Penn State Wrestling In Style

0
By on News

After Penn State wrestling’s 27-13 NWCA Dual Championship win over Oklahoma State on Sunday, head football coach James Franklin took to Twitter to congratulate his colleague Cael Sanderson and his team.

Only, Franklin took it a bit further than the usual congratulatory share. The tweet included a picture of him and his entire staff — a bunch of 30-60 year-old ex-football players, mind you — wearing wrestling singlets, showing that the football war room is by no means a no-flex zone.

The picture may have been prompted by another tweet, one from StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones on Feb. 15.

In our honest opinion, James Franklin can certainly rock a singlet better than Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy.

As the Nittany Lions wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Championships, we are earnest awaiting another tweet from Franklin saying “Big Tens, Big Tens, Big Tens” before Sanderson’s squad sets its sights on a sixth national title in seven years.

Share.

About Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is a freshman majoring in psychology. Despite being from Central Jersey, don’t worry, he was never a Rutgers fan. Anthony loves to fish, tweet, watch How I Met Your Mother, and laugh at Crying Jordan Memes. Though the disappointment from his beloved Mets and Jets has hardened him, he continues to have an unrelenting passion for all things sports. For any inquiries, email him at anthony@onwardstate.com and if you’re feeling generous, throw @_anthonycolucci a follow.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.