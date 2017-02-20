James Franklin And Co. Congratulate Penn State Wrestling In Style

After Penn State wrestling’s 27-13 NWCA Dual Championship win over Oklahoma State on Sunday, head football coach James Franklin took to Twitter to congratulate his colleague Cael Sanderson and his team.

Only, Franklin took it a bit further than the usual congratulatory share. The tweet included a picture of him and his entire staff — a bunch of 30-60 year-old ex-football players, mind you — wearing wrestling singlets, showing that the football war room is by no means a no-flex zone.

The picture may have been prompted by another tweet, one from StateCollege.com’s Ben Jones on Feb. 15.

If today ends with James Franklin in a singlet I'll quit my job https://t.co/Zd5p4YMSQd — Ben Jones (@Ben_Jones88) February 15, 2017

In our honest opinion, James Franklin can certainly rock a singlet better than Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy.

As the Nittany Lions wrestling team heads into the Big Ten Championships, we are earnest awaiting another tweet from Franklin saying “Big Tens, Big Tens, Big Tens” before Sanderson’s squad sets its sights on a sixth national title in seven years.