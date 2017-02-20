Jim Gaffigan To Perform At The BJC In April

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will bring his jokes to the Bryce Jordan Center this spring when his “Noble Ape” Tour comes to town on Saturday, April 8. Gaffigan posted the date on his website under the tour and created a Facebook page for the event, promising the show is “open to public.”

Gaffigan, best known for his stand-up routines, has been in the comedy circle since 1991. He started in the New York stand-up scene and now, in addition to continuing with stand-up, stars in movies and TV shows and has authored two books. Best known for his comedy specials, “Mr. Universe” and “Jim Gaffigan: Obsessed,” Gaffigan’s comedy is cleaner than most and his anecdotes are commonly about his family and food.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., but there are a plethora of pre-sales. American Express users can get tickets starting Wednesday at 10 a.m., a “promoter” pre-sale will be Thursday at 10 a.m. with code NOBLE, a BJC venue pre-sale Thursday at 10 a.m. with code GAFFIGAN, and a media pre-sale also on Thursday at 10 a.m. with code COMEDY. There’s no price information released yet but we’ll update you when that’s released.

