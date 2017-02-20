You are at:»»»Nazeer Bostick Out 2-4 Weeks Due To Hand Fracture

Nazeer Bostick Out 2-4 Weeks Due To Hand Fracture

Penn State men’s basketball coach Pat Chambers announced Monday that freshman guard Nazeer Bostick will miss 2-4 weeks due to a right-hand fracture.

Bostick has seen time in 18 games this season, joining fellow Roman Catholic classmates Tony Carr and Lamar Stevens on the court. They’re part of a Nittany Lion youth movement that at times features three freshmen starters and not one senior on the roster.

Chambers mentioned Bostick as one of the team’s hardest worker a few weeks ago before Penn State upset then-No. 21 Maryland 70-64. Bostick’s strong play in practice essentially forced Chambers to boost his minutes.

“He had some huge offensive rebounds and putbacks,” Chambers said following the game. “He’s earned his way into the rotation.”

Bostick really started to get his feet under him in conference play the past few games. Not having him in the lineup for perhaps the rest of the regular season, which ends on March 5 in Iowa City, is a tough blow to the Nittany Lions’ fortunes.

Next up for Penn State (14-13, 6-8 Big Ten) is a showdown with No. 14 Purdue in the BJC Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. ET. The game will air live on Big Ten Network.

Photo By: Alex Bauer
About Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan Kasales is a townie who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. He's majoring in Journalism and has a passion for Spanish. Ethan's a lifelong Penn State football fan and loves talking all types of sports with whoever will listen. In the winter, when it's way too cold in Happy Valley to play golf, he teaches snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. If you ever want to learn how to ride, he'd love to teach you. Ethan enjoys whistling along to everything from Bruce Springsteen to Action Bronson. You can follow him @easyEKasales or email ethan@onwardstate.com.

