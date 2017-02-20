Onward State’s Best Features From THON 2017

From Joe Jonas making a surprise visit to THON to the pass system inevitably failing, there was plenty going on this weekend as Penn Staters came together to help raise more than $10 million For The Kids. We rounded up some of our best content so you can relive THON 2017 all over again.
THON Org/Greek Life Features
Get To Know THON’s First Special Interest Organization: Springfield — David Abruzzese
Thunderstick THON Tradition Continues For GammAcacia — Jim Davidson
Meet The Hypemen Of The Stands, The THON Crows Entertainment Committees — Carolyn Popescu
Better Know A THON Committee: Dancer Relations – Emma Dieter
Entertainment Director Kyle Azzara Runs The Show For THON — Steve Connelly
10 Questions With Line Dance Leader Julia Magowan — Lexi Shimkonis
Special Interest Organization Eclipse Dances In Its First THON — Patrick Cines
Cancer Survivor And Boulevard Dancer Ryan Clark Embodies ‘Igniting Hope Within’— Gabi Stevenson
Best, Worst, And Most Challenging Parts Of Being A THON Chair On THON Weekend – Allison Wulfhorst
THON Tomfoolery
Onward Reviews: Banana Nutella Stuffed Pretzel Beats Concession Competition— Steve Connelly
A Small Baby Captivates The Bryce Jordan Center – Dana Lipshutz
Guide To Eating Cheap At The BJC During THON — Steve Connelly
Hidden Gem Of THON: Free Swag In the Concourse — Dylan Coughlin
Blow-Up Basketball Has Commenced In The THON 2017 Stands — Dylan Coughlin
I Tried To Recreate A Spa-Quality Facial In The Middle Of THON — Gabi Stevenson
Penn State Athletes At THON
Penn State Athletes React To THON On Twitter — David Abruzzese
Checking In With Hockey Student Manager And THON Dancer Will Bensur — Sara Civian
Coaches vs. Cancer Tribute Mural Fits In Perfectly At THON — Mitch Stewart
You May Have Noticed: Penn State’s Final Four Banner — Derek Bannister
Penn State Offensive Tackle Charlie Shuman Brings Servant Leadership To THON — David Abruzesse
Men’s Gymnastics Dominates Competition At THON Pep Rally — Steve Connelly
SAAB Dancers Discuss What THON Means To Them — Ethan Kasales
Making THON Happen/Experiencing THON Features
Former THON Dancer And Penn State Great Valley Board Member Gary Generose Returns To THON — Mitch Stewart
THON 2017 Reaches At Least Six Continents — Elissa Hill
Here’s How THON Gains Access To The Songs It Plays All Weekend — David Abruzzese
[Photo Story]: A Look At How THON Comes Together — David Abruzzese
Dancing In THON Half A World Away From Home — Lexi Shimkonis
Meet Two Special Events Captains Dancing In THON— Mike Reisman
Power Ranking The THON 2017 Line Dance Lyrics — Lexi Shimkonis
A Tribute To Timothy Piazza At THON
AYUDA Honors Timothy Piazza With ‘For Tim’ Banner — Patrick Cines
The banner is their gesture to remember how much Piazza wanted to be at THON and how much he loved everything they do. “We want to show everybody that we miss him and that he means the world to us, but that we’re never going to forget what he did for us,” AYUDA executive board member Jacob Reagan said. “We’re never going to forget the kind of attitude that he had in terms of helping other people.”
“Tim was the life of our organization,” Reagan said. “The kind of passion that he brought to everything, even a boring executive board meeting, was infectious.”
THON In Pictures
[Photo Story] Best Onesies Seen At THON — Patrick Cines
[Photo Story] Atlas Signs Stand Out In BJC Crowd — Janelle Rothacker
[Photo Story] Kids Show Their Competitive Side For Athlete Hour — Oyoma Asinor
[Photo Story] Volunteers Donate Their Hair On Stage During THON 2017 — Katie Klodowski
[Photo Story] Star Wars Characters Pay A Visit To THON 2017 — Katie Klodowski
[Photo Story] Dancer Mail Gets Emotional — Sara Civian
The Best Of Your Vintage THON Apparel — Gabi Stevenson
Jerseys Spotted At THON — Dylan Coughlin
[Video] THON Dancers Enter The Bryce Jordan Center – Shawn McGinnis
- Total: 0