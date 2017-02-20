[VIDEO] The Final Four Hours Of THON

As we all know, the final four hours of THON are filled with emotions, excitement, and love. As usual, the first hour was filled with thrilling performing acts — and of course, the line dance. In addition, the THON crowd sang along and danced to the last five years’ worth of line dances.

Following the performances, it was time for family hour. All eyes and ears were focused on the presenters who shared their chilling stories about their personal fights against cancer. The entire Bryce Jordan Center crowd was moved and applauded every family that took the stage.

During the third hour, Go Go Gadjet electrified the stage for the tenth year in a row. Towards the end of their set, the group announced that all proceeds from their original song would be donated to THON.

The final hour of the 46-hour event was filled with sitting, numbers, and celebrations. Penn State students raised $10,045,478.44 all For The Kids. See the highlights of the final four hours for yourself: