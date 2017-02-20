We Want To Hear The Most Unexpected Part Of Dancing In THON

Calling all dancers! Congratulations on making it 46 hours, all For the Kids. We’re sure this weekend was filled with trials and tribulations, but some past dancers have told us it was also one of the most rewarding.

Now that you’ve slept through your post-THON hangover, we’ve got to ask: What was the most unexpected part of dancing in THON?

Of course you knew some of THON’s signature events were coming throughout the weekend — especially things like the Kids Talent Show, Pep Rally, Greek Hour, Go Go Gadjet, and the total reveal. We’re sure you expected to feel a little delirious at some point, even if you didn’t know the full extent of it yet.

But what part of dancing in THON did you least expect? Let us know in the form below or using this link.

P.S. Joe Jonas doesn’t count. We didn’t expect that either.