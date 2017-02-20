You are at:»»Where In The World Was Ned Bigby?

Where In The World Was Ned Bigby?

0
By on News, THON

Even when Joe Jonas and DNCE shocked the BJC with a surprise show, one performer was unexpectedly missing from THON weekend: Devon Werkheiser. If the name sounds familiar, you probably watched him on Nickelodeon a few years ago. He played Ned Bigby in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Werkheiser visited THON 2016, THON 2015, and THON 2014, sending fans everywhere into a frenzy. He was unexpectedly absent this year. After one fan tweeted at him asking whether he would be at the BJC this weekend, he said “Sadly I won’t be there this year.”

After THON’s executive committee revealed the THON 2017 fundraising total Sunday afternoon, Werkheiser again congratulated Penn Staters everywhere on raising a tremendous amount For the Kids.

Even though Devon Werkheiser couldn’t be at THON this weekend, we’re glad to have his support #FTK. And who knows? Maybe he’ll be back next year.

Share.

About Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a sophomore public relations major and an editor for Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail (elissa@onwardstate.com) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.