Where In The World Was Ned Bigby?

Even when Joe Jonas and DNCE shocked the BJC with a surprise show, one performer was unexpectedly missing from THON weekend: Devon Werkheiser. If the name sounds familiar, you probably watched him on Nickelodeon a few years ago. He played Ned Bigby in Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide.

Werkheiser visited THON 2016, THON 2015, and THON 2014, sending fans everywhere into a frenzy. He was unexpectedly absent this year. After one fan tweeted at him asking whether he would be at the BJC this weekend, he said “Sadly I won’t be there this year.”

Sadly I won't be there this year. Have a great time PSU! https://t.co/j5773C0glr — Devon Werkheiser (@devonwerkharder) February 17, 2017

After THON’s executive committee revealed the THON 2017 fundraising total Sunday afternoon, Werkheiser again congratulated Penn Staters everywhere on raising a tremendous amount For the Kids.

Even though Devon Werkheiser couldn’t be at THON this weekend, we’re glad to have his support #FTK. And who knows? Maybe he’ll be back next year.