Putting $10,045,478.44 Into Perspective

THON raised $10,045,478.44 for the kids over the weekend. That’s a lot of money. More importantly, it’s a figure that’ll ensure Four Diamonds families won’t have to pay a cent in medical bills as their children receive treatment.

Bragging about this to put other fundraising efforts down isn’t cool, but it’s ok to have fun with it.

We took a look at the annual salaries from a handful of professional athletes to prove just how grand the total is. These guys make quite the annual sum — but not as much as THON! We’re not putting anyone down with this — it’s just pretty interesting to see some of the comparisons:

Iman Shumpert — Cleveland Cavaliers

Iman Shumpert’s had a relatively quiet year for the Cavaliers as they defend their NBA title. The former Georgia Tech star’s averaging 7.8 points per game — slightly above his career average of 7.4 — and has been discussed as a possible trade target for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Shumpert does well for himself at $9.6M per season — but he’s certainly no THON. We like to think THON’s a bit more accurate from beyond the arc, too.

Marcell Dareus — Buffalo Bills

A base salary of $9.7M per year makes Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus the highest paid player on the team. A consistent force in the middle for the Bills, Dareus makes his living terrorizing opposing quarterbacks and swallowing ballcarriers in the trenches.

Sure, THON might not have 34 career sacks — but it’s sacking cancer with each dollar donated to the Four Diamonds Fund.

James Franklin — Penn State Football

If THON was a college football coach, it’d be the priciest coach in the entire country. But, THON is not a coach — it’s not even a person, although we’re sure it’d run the spread offense pretty effectively if it were a coach! James Franklin hauls in a modest $4.2M per season, but THON raked in more than even Alabama head coach Nick Saban — who, at $9M per season, is the nation’s highest paid coach.

With a number like THON’s, top-five recruiting classes and routine New Year’s Six bowls are an absolute must. Good thing THON wins every year for the kids.

Literally All Of The NHL Except For Johnathan Toews And Patrick Kane

Ok, this one was actually pretty interesting. According to the 2016-17 NHL annual salaries, THON literally made more money than every NHL player besides Johnathan Toews and Patrick Kane of the Chicago Blackhawks. Normally we’d have a joke for how THON has the skating ability of Connor McDavid mixed with the scoring ability of Mario Lemieux, but we don’t. That’s actually an incredible statistic.

What’s more incredible? Raising more than basically the entire NHL’s annual salary for kids battling pediatric cancer.

The Total Purse From The 2016 Masters

Just like the Bryce Jordan Center is the mecca of THON, the Masters is the mecca of golf. The annual tournament held at Augusta National pays out $10M to those who play well enough to make the cut — saving about 1.8M or so for the tournament’s champion.

Amen corner is arguably the toughest stretch of holes in golf — but standing up for 46 hours is pretty tough, too. Students can be proud of their efforts this year — they raised more than the grand total of golf’s most prestigious event.