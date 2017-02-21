DOTD: Marc-André Fleury Sent THON Encouragement To Hockey Manger

Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-André Fleury sent a video encouraging THON dancer and Penn State hockey manager Will Bensur over the weekend.

The team’s Twitter account released the message on Tuesday, in which Fleury said he’ll send one of his sticks to Bensur for completing the 46 hours on his feet For The Kids. Bensur’s main responsibilities with the program include video and coding work. His DRCM Katie Vandergast pulled some strings to make the exchange happen.

Bensur was obviously unable to make the Nittany Lions’ home series against Minnesota, but accomplished a long-time goal of his by finally dancing in THON as a senior.

“I know at the end of the day it’s so worth it. To be able to look back and say I did this for the cause is really special,” he said. “Definitely a good reason to miss a series.”

No. 11 Penn State will travel to East Lansing for a huge series with Michigan State this weekend.