Penn State QB Commit Justin Fields Invited To Elite 11 Finals

Penn State quarterback commit Justin Fields further solidified himself among the nation’s best Sunday at Nike’s The Opening Orlando regional.

Fields earned position MVP honors and a coveted invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Beaverton, Ore., this June thanks to some ridiculous testing numbers. He and four-star passer Tanner McKee are the only two to earn spots in the event thus far. Fields, who hails from Kennesaw, Ga., posted a 4.51 40-yard dash, 4.16 shuttle run, and a 33.2-inch vertical leap.

There is always room for improvement…The grind continues 🏈 pic.twitter.com/fRXtI8L2vl — Justin Fields (@justnfields) February 20, 2017

The third-best dual-threat prospect in America, according to 247Sports, has worked hard this offseason to fill out his frame. Fields currently checks in at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds, making his eye-popping speed all the more impressive. He joined the No. 1 ranked 2018 recruiting class in early December, much to the delight of future offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Joe Moorhead.

Barton Simmons, Director of Scouting for 247Sports, dubbed Fields the “Junior Riser” of the 2018 quarterback crop following his standout season leading Harrison High School to a 10-2 record. The Hoyas lost to Tucker 23-7 in the second round of the Georgia 6A state playoffs.

Not only does Fields look comfortable making even the toughest throws on the run, but he has the pocket awareness to stand tall and deliver the football under pressure. When he’s forced to take off downfield, however, Fields is as explosive as any high school quarterback in the country.

The rising senior won’t enroll at Penn State until 2018, but fans ought to be pretty excited about his future as a Nittany Lion. Fields held offers from three dozen of college football’s premier programs before settling on State College as his next home.