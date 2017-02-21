Penn State Women In Politics To Host Debate

Penn State’s Women in Politics group will host a political debate centered around various prominent topics in today’s society. The event will take place Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. in room 134 of the HUB.

According to the Facebook page, the event will primarily focus on three main topics — students will debate over whether or not felons with completed sentences should be allowed to vote, whether or not federal minimum wage should be increased, and whether or not all Americans should have the right to obtain healthcare. Participants won’t find out which side they are arguing until they arrive. The Google sign-up sheet for this event is now closed, so those who still wish to participate or have any further questions should send the group a message on Facebook. The event will also serve food to anyone to who participates or attends.

Penn State’s Women in Politics group aims to promote women’s involvement in politics within day-to-day life, and the organization invites everyone in the community to attend.