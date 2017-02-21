Penn State Women’s Soccer To Play Pair Of Pro Teams

After a three-month wait following their season-ending loss to Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions are back in action this spring with six games, including two against teams from the National Women’s Soccer League.

With the return of five potential starters to its roster after their run with the United States National Team in the U-20 World Cup that forced them to miss the 2016 season, Penn State gears up for its first games in a doubleheader against Pitt and Syracuse starting at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday at Holuba Hall.

The Nittany Lions will travel to the Maryland Soccerplex on March 18 to play the Washington Spirit. The Spirit were top of the table during the regular season, but lost in the 2016 NWSL Championship on penalty kicks. Penn State alumni Whitney Church and Joanna Lohman play for the Washington-based professional side.

After a pair of home games against St. Francis and Bucknell in late March, Penn State will get a second crack at an NWSL club when it faces Sky Blue FC on April 9. Maya Hayes and Rocky Rodriguez, both legends in Happy Valley under coach Erica Dambach, play for the New Jersey-based team. Location for this match is still to be determined.

The full schedule for Penn State’s spring slate can be seen below: