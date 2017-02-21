Send Us Your Craziest THON-Induced Delirium Stories

THON dancers experience a host of emotions during the 46 hours of standing for the kids. It seems like so much is constantly happening — everything from a surprise DNCE performance to the heart-wrenching family hour.

Throughout the endless performances, games, line dances, and exhaustion, the dancers are bound to experience some delirium. We want to hear about it.

If you danced in THON or witnessed a dancer experience some interesting or eccentric THON-induced delirium, let us know about it. Whether it was a hallucination of a duck running around the floor or swearing you saw a Blink 182 member, share your story!

Email the following information to carolyn@onwardstate.com.

Your first and last name

Your position at THON (dancer, DRCM, etc)

A blurb or small paragraph detailing your entertaining THON-induced delirium stories or experiences (feel free to include photographs of yourself or your dancer if you wish.)

We’ll feature the most memorable stories!