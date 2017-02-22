You are at:»»»Calling All THON 2017 Dancers: We Want To Know What Kept You Going

Calling All THON 2017 Dancers: We Want To Know What Kept You Going

By on Student Life, THON

The BJC is empty, the dancers sat down, and THON 2017 has come to a close. Standing for 46 hours can leave dancers experiencing a wave of emotions and physical ailments. Finishing the weekend is no small feat, but dancers get by with a little help from their friends (and various other things).

Advice from previous dancers to future dancers is invaluable. With THON 2017 officially over but the experience still fresh in dancers’ minds, it’s the perfect time to get some insight.

We want to know what helped push you through the toughest points of the weekend. In your weakest moment as a dancer, what helped keep you going? Was it a delivery to the floor, something you received through dancer mail, or maybe a surprise visit? Every experience is different, so tell us what kept you going.

