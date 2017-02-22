Coaches Caravan Returns In 2017

After going on hiatus in 2016, the Penn State Coaches Caravan will return in 2017 headlined by James Franklin — making seven stops in Pennsylvania from May 8-11.

Franklin and a number of other Penn State coaches still to be announced will be in York and Philadelphia/King of Prussia on May 8, Hazleton and Harrisburg on May 9, Pittsburgh on May 10, and Altoona and Williamsport on May 11. The exact locations/times are still to be determined.

Schedule of Events:

May 8: York (lunch)

May 8: Philadelphia/King of Prussia (evening reception)

May 9: Hazleton (lunch)

May 9: Harrisburg (evening reception)

May 10: Pittsburgh (evening reception)

May 11: Altoona (lunch)

May 11: Williamsport (evening reception)

Sandy Barbour put the event on hiatus last March, citing the state budget impasse as a significant factor in the decision. Although athletic money is separate from the school, the athletic director stated it was “prudent to not hold the event.”

While it has returned, the number of stops is fewer than it was in the years leading up to the hiatus (In 2015, the coaches made appearances in 12 cities over the course of two different weekends). It will also be restricted to Pennsylvania despite historically being an event held throughout the Mid-Atlantic — making stops in New York, New Jersey, Maryland, and Washington D.C. in 2015.