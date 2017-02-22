Connor Maloney Signs With Columbus Crew

After being selected in the third round of the MLS SuperDraft in January, Penn State men’s soccer star Connor Maloney signed his first professional contract with the Columbus Crew — who took him No. 49 overall in that draft.

"I'm very, very honored to have this opportunity and I'm definitely not going to take it for granted." @cmalpsu5 upon signing with #CrewSC. pic.twitter.com/CpDxuFjCBM — Columbus Crew SC (@ColumbusCrewSC) February 20, 2017

The news dropped just weeks before the 2017 MLS Season kicks off that Maloney would be on the Crew roster after hard work during the preseason, according to Columbus Head Coach Gregg Berhalter.

Maloney, a four-year standout forward for the Nittany Lions, finished his senior season with seven goals and five assists in 15 appearances. In his four seasons, he tallied 26 goals and 17 assists in 73 starts — earning himself a spot on the All-Big Ten first team during each of his final three seasons.

Per MLS/USL rules, the Pennsylvania native will be able to suit up for the Crew’s second-division affiliate, the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, on loan when he’s not featured in Columbus’ game day 18-man selections.

Robby Sagel, the other Nittany Lion selected in the 2017 SuperDraft by the Houston Dynamo, is currently playing with that club’s USL affiliate Rio Grande Valley FC.

Sagel* scored for the Toros in a 4-0 preseason win.