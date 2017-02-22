LeaderShape Applications Now Open

Applications for the 2017 LeaderShape Institute are now open! The LeaderShape Institute is an intensive, energizing, and unique six-day educational experience from May 8-13 at Camp Blue Diamond.

The week is designed to improve society by inspiring, developing, and supporting students to lead and live with integrity. Any meaningful accomplishment, idea, business, or cause began with one person saying, “I can do this better.” We don’t care about your title — we care about results.

For the most part, the magic behind the LeaderShape Institute curriculum is intentionally left vague. Our aim is to invite participants to enter the week with as few preconceived notions as possible and remain present with the people around them. Though, we can let you in on the six big picture themes that drive the Institute:

Building Community The Value Of One, The Power Of All Challenging What Is, Looking To What Could Be Bringing Vision to Reality Living and Leading with Integrity Staying In Action

More than 70,000 people nationwide have participated in the Institute, including:

Larry Page – Co-Founder, Google

Dr. Anjali Forber-Pratt – Paralympic Medalist

Brian Griese – President, Judi’s House & former NFL quarterback

Jessica Ekstrom – Founder, Headbands of Hope

Reshma Saujani – Founder and CEO, Girls Who Code

Jonathan Naber – Founder and Field Director, Bump Non-profit Design Studios

Salman Khan – Founder, Khan Academy

This isn’t just for the people who hold titles in your organizations and communities – it’s for anyone who’s willing to take the time to become the best versions of themselves.

All returning Penn State students are invited to apply for this exciting opportunity. Applications for LeaderShape are now available online until March 1. Applicants will be notified of their participation in the LeaderShape Institute shortly after Spring Break!

For a more detailed look at the LeaderShape Institute at Penn State, you can visit the Office of Student Activities website. For additional information, contact Kerri Musick, LeaderShape Program Coordinator, at [email protected].

