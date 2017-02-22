You are at:»»»State College Mayor Elizabeth Goreham And Local Officials To Hold Immigration Town Hall

By on Downtown, News

In light of President Trump’s recent executive order on immigration and the confusion it has caused, many international students have been left wondering where their local government stands on the issues.

Several State College government officials including Mayor Goreham, Council Member Myers, Council Member Barlow, and Laura Dininni, who sits on the Board of Supervisor for Ferguson Township, will host a town hall on immigration policy this Thursday at 8 p.m. in 262 Willard.

Mayor Goreham has said that President Trump’s executive order doesn’t reflect well on our democracy. “Here in State College, we have reaffirmed our standard practice in the police department by never asking about immigration status,” Goreham said. Only in criminal matters will a resident’s immigration status be questioned.

There have been several concerning incidents in which local residents have been subject to discriminatory questioning from members of the community. Three Spanish-speaking customers were recently asked by a stranger in Home Delivery Piazza on South Atherton to present their green cards and to speak English in the store.

This incident and resources offered by the local community will likely be discussed in the town hall.

 

 

