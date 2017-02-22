The NYC Alumni Association Is Hosting A State Patty’s Day Party

State Patty’s Day is a Penn State tradition like no other, and on the 10th anniversary of the pseudo-holiday, a group of alumni are getting together to keep the pre-Saint Patrick’s Day spirit alive.

The New York City chapter of the Penn State Alumni Association, along with the African-American Alumni Organization, is hosting a State Patty’s Day party (aptly named “State Patty’s Invades NYC”) on Friday to try to relive the glory days of wearing green and celebrating a made up holiday. The party will be held at Proper West (54 W 39th Street at 6th Ave.), which looks like a major upgrade from the muddy backyards we’re used to celebrating State Patty’s in at State College.

Perhaps the most interesting part about this whole event — all the proceeds will be donated to THON (at least until THON finds out about it). Party goers will be able to donate $10 for reduced drink prices and light appetizers. No word on whether or not there will be any green beer but it certainly wouldn’t be State Patty’s Day without it.

The party will be from 6-9 p.m. and guests can pre-register here, though it’s not required. Though unfortunately none of the attendees will be able to pass out in a slice of green Canyon, alumni living in NYC who can’t make it down to State College this weekend will get the opportunity to celebrate their favorite Penn State “holiday.”