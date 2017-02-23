Dance Crews To Battle For Title Of Penn State’s Best At Annual Competition

Penn State’s Best Dance Crew is back for a fifth year and ready to crown another champion. The annual dance competition, hosted by Penn State Infusion, seeks to put campus dance teams and organizations to the test and grant one the title of Penn State’s best. The event will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 in Schwab Auditorium.

This year’s line-up includes Volé, Rêve Dance Company, Penn State Ghaamudyaz, Urban Dance Troupe, Penn State Natya, Penn State Sher Bhangra, and Outcast. Last year’s winner, RAM Squad, will also be compete, even after their 7 a.m. dance battle at THON. In addition, the show will feature exhibition performances from The Pennharmonics and violinist Emmanuel Houndo.

Infusion is also known for its yearly Bollywood dance competition, where filmi-fusion dance teams from across the country come to Penn State to compete for $3000 and big points to the national “Bollywood America” competition. Infusion will host the event again this March.

Tickets for the Penn State’s Best Dance Crew competition are $3 and will be available for purchase in the HUB from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Friday and at the door on Saturday.