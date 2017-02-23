James Franklin Talks THON On SportsCenter

James Franklin appeared on SportsCenter Thursday morning to talk about THON during the “Why We Love Sports Today” segment on the daily ESPN show.

.@coachjfranklin joined the @SportsCenter set this AM to talk #THON2017 in the "Why We Love Sports" segment🔵⚪️ https://t.co/PDahjcKoKI — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) February 23, 2017

The segment started with highlights of the 46 hours including the Pep Rally, Athlete Hour, and the final total reveal before coming together for the panel with Penn State’s coach.

Franklin talked about what THON meant to him and his team.

“I really didn’t understand before coming to Penn State,” Franklin said. “But being there in person, seeing the students in there, over 16,000 students in there, packed for 46-straight hours. The first time I went, kids were cramping up, being taken out on stretchers. To make that type of commitment for service, to do something for others, it’s special and it’s what Penn State is all about.”

He went on to say the service element of THON is what he prides his team on, best illustrated by offensive lineman Charlie Shuman dancing.

ESPN is just one of the many networks to feature THON in the past week, brining important awareness to the event For The Kids.