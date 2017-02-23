You are at:»»»Penn State Men’s Rugby Travels To Scotland For Spring Break

Penn State Men’s Rugby Travels To Scotland For Spring Break

By on Athletics, News

Penn State men’s rugby is heading to Scotland for four games during break from March 4-11.

The Nittany Lions begin their slate abroad with a match against Glasgow University in the Scottish capital on March 4. They’ll have two days to rest and explore the area before getting back to the field on March 7 to play West of Scotland, also in Glasgow, and March 8 for a showdown in Crieff with Morrison’s Academy. Penn State finishes its time across the pond on March 11 with a game against the University of St. Andrews in Fife.

The Nittany Lions haven’t suffered a loss since the Spring of 2016 — opening the 2017 slate with wins against Navy and semi-professional side Old Blue — and new coach James Willocks hopes to stretch the unbeaten streak during the trip to Scotland.

When it returns home from Europe, Penn State won’t take the field again on American soil until March 25 when it takes on the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.

Photo By: Penn State Rugby
