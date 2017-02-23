University Health Services Announces 18 Possible Mumps Cases

University Health Services (UHS) announced today that 18 “suspected, probably, or confirmed” mumps cases have been investigated since the first case of mumps was confirmed on January 29. Four of these 18 cases have already been confirmed by lab tests.

UHS has been in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Pennsylvania Department of Health since the first confirmed case of mumps last month.

Students are advised not to share food or drinks and not to engage in “activities where drinks are shared or where the virus can be passed through saliva exposure,” according to the press release from UHS. Students planning to travel for spring break should be extra cautious, especially with “other warm-weather social events on the horizon.”

Symptoms of mumps include tender swollen glands below the ear or along the jawline, headache, fever, and cold-like symptoms, and those who contract the virus are infectious for two days before the swelling begins through five days after the start of the swelling.

Anyone who starts to experience mumps symptoms over spring break should avoid returning to campus for at least five days after the start of swelling.

Students who have not received two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine should schedule an appointment with UHS as soon as possible. People identified as a contact of a suspected, probable, or confirmed case of mumps will be banned from campus for 26 days after potential exposure if they do not have proof of vaccination.