Women’s Gymnastics Head Coach Jeff Thompson Fired From Position

By on Athletics

Women’s gymnastics head coach Jeff Thompson — whose tenure had been mired in controversy — has been relieved of his duties according to athletic director Sandy Barbour in a press release.

Thompson had served as head coach of the program for the last seven seasons, with this season being his seventh at the helm. According to Barbour, Kera Molinaro and Josh Nilson will fill the vacant role on an interim basis as a national search for a permanent replacement is conducted.

Thompson’s wife Rachelle resigned from the program earlier this summer amid allegations of emotional abuse. The university has no further comment on the matter.

