Here’s What To Expect In The Renovated IM Building

Gym fanatics are in luck — although the IM Building won’t be fully renovated until August, you can at least get a good idea of what’s coming. Penn State Student Affairs released a fly-through video Monday that gave a sneak peak of what to expect in the highly-anticipated renovation of the building.

The video highlights a 16-lane climbing wall with varying difficulty and heights ranging from 36-42 feet. One side of the wall will be used solely to teach beginners. For more adventurous students looking to climb a more natural terrain without harnesses, there will be a 16-foot high and 50-foot long bouldering wall.

Additionally, the building will feature an indoor turf field 70 percent the size of a normal soccer field with two electronic scoreboards. There will also be four new squash courts, a wellness suite, and a yoga room among other amenities.

After the renovation, the IM building will offer more fitness classes. Luckily, this new addition should alleviate some of the traffic at the White Building, which has also been under construction.

The IM Building has been undergoing renovations since May 2014, but it’s still a focal point for visitors. The building typically kicks off the campus tours, and when complete, tours will showcase the entirety of the new renovations.