Student Affairs Launches LEAD Certificate

Student Affairs is launching a certificate this semester to help students learn more about leadership whenever they have the time. The program was developed over the last few years, so this semester is the soft launch of the LEAD Certificate.

“We realize hosting in-person workshop limits students participation, so the LEAD Certificate will allow students to learn on their own time in an engaging and interactive format,” Student Affairs Assistant Director for Service and Leadership Matt Barone said.

The program currently consists of four modules — engaging in leadership, leadership theory, ethical decision making, and multiculturalism. In the fall, the program will include six more optional modules geared toward leading a student organization, like budgeting and meeting management.

Each student in the program is also assigned a mentor who’s a faculty or staff member. This semester, mentors are assigned at random. “It is our hope in the full launch this fall that students will have the option to identify their own mentors if they are interested in doing so,” Barone said.