Vehicle Jumps Shortlidge Road Curb, Nearly Crashing Into Simmons Hall

News, Penn State

In the morning hours of State Patty’s Day shortly before 3:41 a.m, a red Camaro jumped the curb traveling down the hill on Shortlidge Road and drove another 150 feet before nearly hitting Simmons Hall. There weren’t any witnesses who saw the car crash, but according to Penn State University Police, the residents of Simmons Hall heard the loud noise from inside the residence hall and called the police.

The Camaro crossed onto the other side of the road, ran over a fence post along the sidewalk, broke the fence, and ran over the sidewalk entrance in front of the Simmons Hall door. The accident caused the Camaro’s airbags to deploy. Shortly after the crash, the driver was taken to the hospital. Luckily, no one was on the sidewalk or in the path of the vehicle at the time of the crash.

It’s unknown at this time if alcohol played a part in the crash. Police are still investigating the case.

Photo By: Patrick Cines
